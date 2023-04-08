Morgan Stanley Lowers Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $9.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.21.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.