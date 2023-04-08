Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells $373,894.55 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $34.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

