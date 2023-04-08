Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $413,850.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $413,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $428,250.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $398,400.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $380,850.00.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.64, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.