Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider John R. Schimkaitis Sells 2,500 Shares

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CPK opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.22.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,219,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

