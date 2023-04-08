Wells Fargo & Company Trims Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Target Price to $45.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of TFIN opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.78 per share, with a total value of $132,622.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,967.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

