Morgan Stanley Cuts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $30.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNV. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Synovus Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.02 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,760,000 after buying an additional 155,977 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.