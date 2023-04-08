Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

NYSE:TS opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tenaris by 345.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

