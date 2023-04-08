Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $86.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.