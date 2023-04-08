Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $157.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $121.88 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $188.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 136,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

