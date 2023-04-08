Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

LWAY opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,937,439 shares in the company, valued at $11,624,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,937,439 shares in the company, valued at $11,624,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,000 shares of company stock worth $1,036,470 over the last 90 days. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

