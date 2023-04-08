Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 0.6 %

RDI stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $67.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Reading International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Reading International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

