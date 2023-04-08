Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Down 0.6 %
RDI stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $67.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
