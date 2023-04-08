Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pulmatrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.