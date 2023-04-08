Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.76.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
