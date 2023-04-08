StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.