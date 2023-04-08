Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.