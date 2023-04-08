Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NAII opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $12.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.70%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
