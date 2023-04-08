National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI opened at $0.13 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

