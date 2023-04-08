StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

