Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %
Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.64 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 30.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Peoples Financial Services
About Peoples Financial Services
Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.
See Also
