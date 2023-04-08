Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.64 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 30.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Financial Services

About Peoples Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $357,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

See Also

