Contrasting Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) and Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) and Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Cogeco Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Elisa Oyj pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cogeco Communications pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elisa Oyj pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cogeco Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Cogeco Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Elisa Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogeco Communications 0 4 2 0 2.33 Elisa Oyj 2 3 4 0 2.22

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cogeco Communications and Elisa Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus target price of $96.71, suggesting a potential upside of 104.58%. Elisa Oyj has a consensus target price of $46.10, suggesting a potential downside of 12.19%. Given Cogeco Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cogeco Communications is more favorable than Elisa Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Cogeco Communications and Elisa Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogeco Communications N/A N/A N/A Elisa Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cogeco Communications and Elisa Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogeco Communications N/A N/A N/A $4.40 10.75 Elisa Oyj N/A N/A N/A $1.42 37.09

Cogeco Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elisa Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cogeco Communications beats Elisa Oyj on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario. The American Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Breeezeline in 13 states: Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.The company was founded by Henri Audet in 1972 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service. The Corporate Customers segment offers corporate and public administration organizations with services such as information technology (IT) and communication solutions for the digital environment as well as fixed and mobile subscriptions. The company was founded by Daniel Johannes Waden in 1882 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

