Comparing Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) & Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 25.95% 13.93% 1.17% Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Midland States Bancorp and Silvergate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Silvergate Capital 5 5 2 0 1.75

Volatility & Risk

Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.46%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus target price of $34.18, indicating a potential upside of 2,290.34%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Midland States Bancorp.

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Silvergate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $381.65 million 1.21 $99.03 million $4.23 4.85 Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 0.26 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.05

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Midland States Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats Silvergate Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services. The Wealth Management segment consists of trust and fiduciary services, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Other segment includes the operating results of the parent company, the captive insurance business unit, and the elimination of intercompany transactions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Effingham, IL.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

