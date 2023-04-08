Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ascent Solar Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,615.29% -975.92% -162.67% Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors -86.92% -24.43% -3.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 4.44, indicating that their average stock price is 344% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors 1847 8236 16819 603 2.59

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Ascent Solar Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ascent Solar Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million -$19.75 million -0.54 Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors $4.06 billion $859.55 million -10.83

Ascent Solar Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ascent Solar Technologies rivals beat Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of solar technology and power solutions for remote locations and extreme environments. It integrates photovoltaic (PV) modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

