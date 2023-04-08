Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells $707,500.00 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $707,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average of $122.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $20,734,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

