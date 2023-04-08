Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells $787,644.90 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 14th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $984,062.50.
  • On Tuesday, February 7th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $488,323.64.
  • On Thursday, February 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $91.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,684,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,140,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.