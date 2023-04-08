Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells $787,644.90 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $984,062.50.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $488,323.64.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $91.98.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,684,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,140,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Stories

