Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $1,289,000.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Diane Adams sold 647 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $6,722.33.

On Thursday, March 16th, Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 381,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.