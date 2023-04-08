Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $1,289,000.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 20th, Diane Adams sold 647 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $6,722.33.
  • On Thursday, March 16th, Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 381,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

