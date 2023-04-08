Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $1,289,000.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Diane Adams sold 647 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $6,722.33.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08.
Sprinklr Price Performance
NYSE:CXM opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 381,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.