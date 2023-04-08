Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $1,527,900.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $222.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

