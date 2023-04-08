Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells $800,350.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,005,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

