Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $948,500.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,976.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of -0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.