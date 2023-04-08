IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby Sells 40,000 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00.

ISEE opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISEE. B. Riley lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 1,180,342 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth $6,728,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 2,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 316,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,587 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

