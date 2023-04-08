Andrew Paradise Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Paradise bought 1,500,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,956,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Skillz Trading Up 23.7 %

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Get Skillz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Skillz Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Skillz by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Skillz by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Skillz by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 179,485 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.