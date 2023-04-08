Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

CMC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.57.

CMC stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

