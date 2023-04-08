Wells Fargo & Company Cuts AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $58.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NYSE:AXS opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 78.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

