BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.13.

BankUnited Stock Up 2.9 %

BankUnited stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340,604 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BankUnited by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 292,991 shares during the period.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

