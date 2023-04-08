JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $32.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COLD. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -400.80, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.50. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

