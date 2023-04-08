Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFR. Stephens lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

