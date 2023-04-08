Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Banc of California Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BANC opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Banc of California by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Banc of California by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Banc of California by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Articles

