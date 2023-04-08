The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $173.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $201.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.38 and a 200 day moving average of $178.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

