Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CIEN. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.38.
Ciena Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSE CIEN opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $58.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,175 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $61,849,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 4,515.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after buying an additional 1,150,948 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
