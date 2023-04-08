Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Price Target Raised to $7.70

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.80 to $7.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

CAAP opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Corporación América Airports has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,982,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 297,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,865,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 403,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 333,744 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 314,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 117,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

Further Reading

