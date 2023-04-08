BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lifted to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,510 ($31.17) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,300 ($28.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

