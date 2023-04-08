Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.53.

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 31.5% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 24,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 261.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 32,453 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

BIP opened at $33.90 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,119.57%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

