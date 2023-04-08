Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $70.44

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 343,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

