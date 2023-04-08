Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Target Price at $338.33

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.33.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.66) to GBX 355 ($4.41) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.54) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.84) to GBX 375 ($4.66) in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $15.25 on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

