NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Guggenheim cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 78.77%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

