Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Price Target at $24.75

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERF. StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,716,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,332,000 after buying an additional 1,925,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Enerplus by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after buying an additional 1,271,801 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Enerplus by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,749,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after buying an additional 1,223,861 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 2,503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 1,100,227 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of ERF opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Enerplus has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $19.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.