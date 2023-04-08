eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in eBay by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Down 0.6 %

EBAY stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

