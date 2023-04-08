Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $129.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $472,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $48,710.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,883.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and have sold 76,582 shares worth $9,725,711. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj Stock Up 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $2,719,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,854,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj stock opened at $128.84 on Monday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -134.21, a P/E/G ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.87.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.