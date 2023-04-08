Analysts Set ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $88.79

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $75.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.03. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

