Critical Contrast: CI&T (CINT) and Its Rivals

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CI&T to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI&T and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 29.17 CI&T Competitors $2.12 billion $176.25 million 21.12

Profitability

CI&T’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares CI&T and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.72% -7.94% -0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CI&T and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1439 2559 83 2.58

CI&T presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.05%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 27.38%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

CI&T has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s competitors have a beta of 2.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI&T competitors beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

