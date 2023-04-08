DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 20,812 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $130.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

