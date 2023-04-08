Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO Sells $2,296,500.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:GGet Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,997,028.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Genpact Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $45.12 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93.

Genpact (NYSE:GGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,647,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 117,972 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

