Morgan Stanley Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $125.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.